Dbanj don tok for di first time since im lose pikin

Image copyright @iambangalee Image example D'banj dey always post foto and videos of him and im son

For di first time since di accident wey cause popular Nigerian music star Dapo D'banj Oyebanjo, to lose im one-year-old pikin, di singer don put message ontop social media wia im thank fans for dia support.

D'banj say di 'love and care' wey im family don get from 'near and far' surprise am well well.

Daniel Oyebanjo III, di 13-month old pikin of D'banj and im wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow, drown inside di swimming pool for dia house for Ikoyi, Lagos on di afternoon of Sunday 24 June.

And since dat day, D'banj no follow tori pipo tok, or post anything for social media.

On di day im lose im pikin, di singer enta im Instagram page to post black picture wia im write: "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful".