France President Emmanuel Macron wey dey Nigeria for official visit follow BBC tok where in sama correct pidgin to join millions of pipo wey dey speak di language for West Africa.

Macron, use di opportunity to tell pipo say im dey kampe for Lagos, na im be say nothing do am, e dey enjoy imsef.

Di way di second youngest president for Europe - 39 years - take tok di pidgin, you go wonder if na di first time wey im go speak di language be dat, because e tok am well.

Truth be say, Macron fit don get small 'training' from di time im first come Nigeria 18 years ago, for year 2000, to work for di kontri.

Dat time, Macron use two years for Nigeria wia im fit don use di language to take greet or buy food.

Even though pidgin no be official language for Nigeria (and oda parts of West Africa) many pipo dey use am because evribodi understand am. E go don hard for Macron to make sense to Nigerian pesin if im speak French for di kontri.

Oda big big obodo pesin wey don speak pidgin for us na one of di richest men for di world and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates. Hear im own for here.