NigerianLivesMatter: Why pipo wear black dey protest for Abuja

Image copyright Maureen Kabrik

Nigerians don enta road for di capital, Abuja to protest against goment on top all di kill-kill wey dey happun for di kontri.

For early mor-mor, many pipo wear black, cari placard dey march from Unity Fountain, pass Ministry of Justice go Eagle Square.

Different hashtags like #NigerianLivesMatter, #NigeriansStandUp and #EnoughIsEnough don full Twitter.

E no tay wey some pipo arrange one #BloodOnTheFlag movement to send strong message to goment on top di same mata.

Di organizer, Niyi Akinmolayan wey be film maker, tell BBC Pidgin say im ginger celebrities for entertainment industry to share foto of demself for social media with fake blood to show support to di family of pipo wey don die.

Amnesty International bin accuse Nigeria goment say because dem no do wetin dem suppose do to protect Nigerians, 1,813 pipo don die for different kasala between farmers and herdsmen for 17 staates.

Osai Ojigho, Director Amnesty International Nigeria, say "di job of authorities na to protect lives and property, but e be like say wetin dem dey do no reach as we dey see wetin dey happun so."

She say di latest one wey happun for Plateau state kill 200 pipo for 11 villages.