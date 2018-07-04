Ghana gov't den FIFA wan work together to restore integrity for football

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana government den FIFA agree say dem go work together take find strategy way dem go take restore integrity for Ghana football inside.

Sports Ministry for Ghana release press statement on Wednesday reveal say pending di institution of definite interim football administration for di country, Dr Kofi Amoah den Coach Oti Akenteng, go be di Liaison Team give FIFA den CAF.

Check di full statement for here.

After Ghana meeting last Friday for Zurich plus FIFA, di two parties agree say dem go form interim committee make dem continue dey sanitize sports for Ghana.