Image example Dem package di cocaine come hide am inside dis pipe

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA don seize 7.5kg of cocaine wey dem say jaguda pipo wrap inside pipe dem for one container wey land for di Nigerian Ports Authority Eastern Terminal for Port Harcourt, south south Nigeria.

Director Prosecution and Legal Service for NDLEA, Sunday Ambon tell tori pipo say dem arrest three pipo wey dey connected to di drugs.

Mbona say dis cocaine wey dem seize dey come afta many months wey dem don monitor di container wey dem bin suspect say carry sometin like dat. Dis na di first time dem dey get dat kain seizure for NPA Port for Port Harcourt.

Image example Di 7.5kg of cocaine

Im say dem hide di cocaine inside pipe come seal di pipe and cover am wit rice so e go be like say na rice wey dey inside. Di jaguda pipo plan na say wen dem clear di heavy equipment, dem go cut di heavy pipe come reveal di cocaine dem wey dey inside, so dem come arrest di pipo.

Mbona say apart from dis seizure dem don seize oda drugs like cocaine, heroine, tramadol and cannabis aka Igbo for Onne Port.