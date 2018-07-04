Image copyright Getty Images

Just weeks afta Nigeria ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) do dia national convention, members of di party wey dey vex, don launch dia own faction wey dem call Reformed -APC for Nigeria capital Abuja.

Most of dis new faction na members of di nPDP wey leave di Peoples Democratic party to join bodi wit oda opposition group to form APC.

Di chairman of di new faction, Buba Galadima say di reason why dem dey leave na because di APC goment don fail Nigerians as dem no deliver on dia campaign promise.

Some members of dis new Reformed- APC

E explain give say President Muhammadu Buhari don fail to protect di life of ordinary Nigerians and di way things dey go for di kontri, im administration bad pass even di PDP goment.

"Di APC goment be disaster, e even worse pass di goment wey dem replace and di political party wey give dem power dem render am useless," im explain.

E come yarn give say di recent national convention wey di party do lack integrity and no follow due process as di process no allow party members to choose those dem like.

E say di process dey illegal and therefore those wey dem elect as di National chairman of di party no be am.

Some top pipo wey be members of nPDP wey bin come from PDP na Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of di House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi. But no of dem attend di meeting with tori pipo wey happun for Abuja.