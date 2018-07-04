Why court order National Assembly to impeach President Buhari

Image example Plenti pipo for Nigeria dey complain say di president no dey protect di kontri well

Federal High Court for Oshogbo, Osun State for south west Nigeria don oda National Assembly to begin process to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari sake of allegation say im breach Nigeria Constitution.

Justice Maureen Onyetenu give di order on Wednesday ontop case wey chairman Nigeria Bar Association Ilesa branch Kanmi Ajibola and human right activist Suleiman Adeniyi carri go court.

Dem dey accuse president Buhari say im no get minimum certificate to become president, and oda allegations wey dem put ontop di president.

Afta di rulling, Kanmi Ajibola tell BBC say "Court don grant me di order wey I ask for say make National Assembly begin process to impeach di president. If National Assembly no gree obey di oda, all of dem go go jail, no mata how many dem be".

Di two pipo wey carri di mata go court say three months ago dem write National Assembly say make dem begin process to impeach di president sake of di plenti killi killi wey dey happun for di kontri and say im dey spend money wey National Assembly no approve.

Dem carri di mata go court sake of say National Assembly no gree begin di process.