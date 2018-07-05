Image copyright Getty Images Image example 823, 424 males and 748,972 female candidates na im take WAEC exam dis year

West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) don release results of di 2018 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Di Examination joinbodi for West Africa reveal say out of about 1.5 million students wey sit for di exam, 786, 016 students (49.98 percent) get credit for five subjects wey include Mathematics and English Language.

Di number of pipo wey pass di exam represent 389, 655 males and 396, 361 (47.32 percent) females (52.92 percent).

Head of di Nigeria National Office (HNO) for WAEC, Olu Adenipekun tell tori pipo for Lagos say di number of pipo wey pass dis year reduce by 10 per cent wen you compare am to 2017 wia 923, 486 (59.22 percent) candidates pass.

"Out of di total number of candidates wey sit for di exam for Nigeria, 1,470,338 candidates na im we don fully process and release dia result while we still dey process 102,058 candidates dia own due to errors wey di candidates make wen dem dey register for di examination.

"WAEC dey correct di errors so dat we go process and release di result subsequently."

Students wey write di examination and no dey owe WAEC dey free to check di details of dia performance for di Council result website: www.waecdirect.org.

Di WAEC oga still tok say di certificates of di results wey dem don release go dey ready for pick up in 90 days.