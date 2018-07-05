'Na di Police shoot my sister' - Chinenye Igwetu, sister of NYSC lady wey police allegedly kill
Sister of one female Nigeria Youth Service Corps member wey police allegedly shoot kill one day before she pass out of Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC) don tell BBC her own tori.
Chinenye Igwetu wey be di sister of Linda Nkechi Igwetu wey die, say di policeman shoot her at about 3am as she bin dey on her way back from one hang out.
She later die for hospital from loss of blood.
Afta Angela close from work, she decide to hang out wit her friends at about 11pm - one day before she suppose pass out from youth service.
According to Chinenye, one policeman shoot di vehicle wey she and colleagues bin dey inside at about 3am as dem dey return from wia dem go jolly.
She say Police claim say na because dem hear pesin dey shout "helep", so dem conclude say na kidnap mata. Di next thing na to fire live bullet.
Chinenye say her sister dey di back of car and her two male fellow workers dey front of di car. Di men wey dey front survive, but Linda no make am out alive.
Wen BBC contact di PPRO of di Abuja FCT Police command, Anjaguri Manza to confam di story and if policeman, wey Chinenye say dey answer Benjamin Peters, na im kill her true true, im only tok say "dem dey investigate di mata".
Already, human rights activist Segun Awosanya don offer to provide legal support for di family of di late Angela through im team.
Im tweet say dem go do wetin dem fit do to bring di accuse to justice and prevent make dis kind tin no happen again.
Pipo bin dey report say wen dem carry Angela go hospital for Lagos dem refuse to treat her, but Segun wey dey lead di team of lawyers we dey reprsent her family for di mata later tweet to clarify di issue.
For Nigeria, e dey compulsory for hospitals to treat pipo wey suffer gunshot wound and car accident.