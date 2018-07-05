2018 WASSCE: Why Nigerian students no too pass Maths

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Almost half of di students wey write WAEC dis year fail Maths

Di result of di 2018 senior school certificate examination wey di West African Examinations Council release today show say na only 49.98 percent out of about 1.5 million students wey write di exam pass Mathematics.

Olu Adenipekun wey be di council Head of National Office complain say students performance for WAEC don dey drop for di last three years.

Victoria Idowu wey be Maths teacher for Lagos explain give BBC News Pidgin some of di tins wey dey make students for Nigeria dey fail Maths.

Idowu say di number one cause na distraction. "Sometimes, I go dey teach for class and you go see student dey press phone. How dat one wan take learn anytin?"

Image copyright Getty Images Image example "Di way some teachers dey teach Maths dey make di students fear di subject

Idowu no leave teachers out for di matta. She say di way some teachers dey take teach Maths no be am at all, say dem dey make students fear di subject. To make sure say Maths dey sweet her students, she go dey turn some Maths formula to song so dat dem no go ever forget.

She tok say parents also get plenty blame inside di mata as some mama and papa dem no dey put eye at all for tins wey consine dia pikin dem. She report say some parents wey get pikin for public schools no dey gree buy textbooks for dia pikin onto say na free education.

Di third set of pipo wey she blame na goment wey dey always change education policies. Idowu say all di change-change fit affect pikin and some of di change no even dey favour di pikin dem.

Idowu advice Nigerian students make dem try dey show interest for Maths. She still draw ear give parents make dem dey monitor how dia pikin dey perform for school.