Di new order mean say authorities go fit seize asset of even big politicians like Governors

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declare say "national emergency on corruption" dey, as im sign one new executive order to block money wey authorities suspect say come from mago mago.

President Buhari sign di order na to try stop how pipo dey make illegal money, dey sell things wey dem take thief money buy, and na just correct way to block anybodi wey wan kolobi money, im talk.

For inside im social media account, President Buhari claim say di thief money wey im dey try recover from pipo pass di money wey dem allocate to di Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

"... di total money from big corruption case wey dey now now, from records wey dey available, na N595.4 billion. Compare dis one with di biggest money wey dey inside di 2018 Budget, wey bi N344bn, for roads."

Di Nigeria president also write say "If Nigeria no kill corruption, corruption go sooner or later kill Nigeria".

Buhari, wey wan run for anoda four-year term inside next year February elections, bin enta power on top campaign to end corruption for im kontri.

But many of im opposition say wetin im don dey do since 2015, no be to end corruption but na witch-hunt because im dey target pipo wey no be paddy with am.