Supreme Court don free Senate President Saraki from court case
One Nigeria Supreme Court don gree di appeal of Senate President Bukola Saraki and remove three charges ontop im head inside case of false declaration of assets.
Di court judgment wey Justice Centus Nweze bin deliver mean say Saraki no get case to answer for di three count charge for false declaration of asset and money laundering wey Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carry come face am.
Di five-man panel of di Abuja court all support di judgment wey Justice Nweze bring comot.
For June 2017, di Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) bin troway 18 count of count of false asset declaration and money laundering wey EFCC bring against di Senate President because e no get merit.