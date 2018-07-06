Goment don say deh ready for go down for de different regions and villages for give assistance for pipo weh Anglophone crisis affect next week, but Cameroon refugees for Nigeria say deh no wan French Cameroon assistance.

Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration, Coordinator for goment emergency humanitarian and financial assistance plan for pipo weh crisis for Northwest and Southwest affect don announce say work for ground go start next week.

Goment launch de emergency plan last moon for gada 12,716500 000 for helep de pipo dem weh Anglophone crisis affect.

But, Cameroon refugees dem for Nigeria under Southern Cameroons Refugees and Asylum Seekers for letter weh deh sign send am for United Nations High Commission for Refugees UNHCR for Abuja say deh no wan assistance from 'French Cameroon'.

Refugees dey ask 'how goment go assist pipo weh deh force for exile and weh de wan kill?'

"We leader weh sign dis letter di represent refugees and wesef, afta we shiddon tok for all de camps dem, we don decide say we no go take any gift or accept visit from Cameroon goment".

Dia reason na say President Biya declare war for Southern Cameroons and e pipo dem for number 30 moon for November 2017. Since den, deh burn down six villages and e nova stop, arrest and kidnap, rape killings of civilians di continue just now.

How goment go assist pipo weh deh force for exile and weh de wan kill; deh leaders, Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe weh deh force back for kontri weh deh nova see since.

Deh give condition say goment must first end war weh e declare against Southern Cameroons, free all Southern Cameroons prisoners and withdraw all forces form de area den give amnesty for de wan dem weh deh dey for oda kontris.

Even as Cameroon refugees for Nigeria di deny de gifts dem goment don put de different committees for ground and deh go start dia work and deh di call de pipo weh crisis accept for take de gifts dem.

Goment say e go for assist for build place for sleep, rebuild hospitals dem weh deh destroy, give farm products, chop, and oda tins dem.