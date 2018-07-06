GES sack four Ghana teachers who make female students massage dema manhood until dem ‘release’

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Age of Consent for Ghana na 16 years old and any sexual activity with pesin under dat age na statutory rape

Ghana Education Service (GES) terminated di appointment of four teachers who dey one high school for Ashanti Region, after dem allegedly make some female students 'zook' dema manhood as punishment to di girls.

Dema termination dey follow recommendation from Ashanti Regional Education Directorate Disciplinary Committee who investigate di allegations of sexual harassment wey students level against dema teachers.

Early dis year, over 10 female students for di school complain say some of di teachers make dem play plus dema manhood until say dem go release.

Nine teachers in all wey appear before di committee, dem clear only one of any misconduct. Some of di students reveal how one of di teachers ask female student make she grab en male organ and massage am till he discharged on two different occasions.

According to PRO for GES Cassandra Twum Ampofo "after dem study di report management decide say dem for terminate di appointment of di four teachers."