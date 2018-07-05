Nigeria Senate don take action on top corper wey dem say police kill

Image copyright Reuters Image example Senate Presido Bukola Saraki say if to say dem treat di corper e for no die.

Nigerian Senate don take decision to investigate wetin happun to one youth corper, Linda Ngozi Igwetu, wey dem say one police officer shoot two nights ago as she dey go house.

Senator Atai Aidoko wey raise di mata, explain say dem bin rush di corper go Garki hospital, Abuja but doctors no treat her because dem wan see police report first.

Anoda Senator, Mao Ohuabunwa say: "E dey important make we call Police to order. I dey imagine di kind of stress wey her family go don pass through."

"We must make sure say di bill wey direct hospitals to treat patients witout waiting for police report we make number one."

Di senate presido, Bukola Saraki tok say na two issues dey for ground. One na how dis take happen, and how could di officer take use mistake shoot sotey di young lady die.

"If to say dem treat her, she for no die. Until we start to dey hold pipo wey dey responsible for tins like dis, dem no go stop."

Di Senate do one-minute silence for di corper wey die and tell di Committee on Youth and Sports to investigate di mata.

Dem also tell di Committee on Health to investigate hospital wey no gree treat her, while di Committee on Police Affairs go investigate di cause of weti happun and report back in 2 weeks.

Di presido for Senate thank Senator Atai Aidoko as e bring di mata come.

E say everi Nigerian life dey important especially young ones wey dey about to start dia own lives and careers and dis na loss wey dem for fit avoid.