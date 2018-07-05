Native doctor don die wia im dey test customer odeshi with gun

Image copyright Jacob Silberberg

One native doctor for Nigeria don die, afta one of im customer test di odeshi 'bullet-proof' charm wey di medicine man do for am.

Chinaka Adoezuwe, wey dey 26 years, die afta im instruct di man to shoot am, as im wear di charm around im neck.

Police for Imo State for south-east Nigeria say dem don arrest di customer put charge of murder for im head.

Police say as far as dem know, na pesin wey shoot anoda pesin kill dem dey investigate, notin like charm concern dem.

Image copyright Getty Images

Charms dey popular for Nigeria, wia pipo sabi consult native doctors to cure different sickness for dia bodi.

But dis no be di first time pipo dey die, wia dem dey test odeshi.

For January, dem arrest one native doctor afta one man drink odeshi for bullet, but dem still shoot am die.

Pesin wey bin sell am di charm for north-western Nigeria bin give di man assurance say im no go die if dem shoot am.