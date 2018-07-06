Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Reformed-APC believe say tins don worse paas as im bin be under Buhari.

Di ruling party for Nigeria - All Progressives Congress (APC) - don dismiss tori say di party don split into two.

Reformed-APC, wey be di new party breakaway members form, fit face punishment according to tok tok pesin of di APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi.

Im tok dis one for inside statement say di ruling party "no go waste time to take lawful action to defend di unity of di party so as to protect dia identity."

"Di All Progressives Congress wish to say no faction dey for our party, dis na di work of pipo wey wan cause trouble," na so di statement tok.

Just two days ago, some party members launch dia own faction wey dem call Reformed APC for Nigeria capital Abuja.

Most of dis new faction na members wey leave di Peoples Democratic party to join bodi wit oda opposition group to form APC.

Chairman of di new faction, Buba Galadima say di reason why dem dey leave na because di APC goment don fail Nigerians as dem no deliver on dia campaign promise.

See di list of officers for di new R-APC

Dis na some of di names of pipo wey dey di list of leaders for di Reformed-APC.