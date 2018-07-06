Image copyright IMF Image example Ciroma serve for di constituent assembly wey produce di 1979 constitution for Nigeria

On Thursday, tori full Nigeria about di death of di former Central Bank of Nigeria Govnor, Mallam Adamu Ciroma.

According to di family, Ciroma die for hospital for Abuja at di age of 84.

'Accidental CBN Govnor'

Writer Kole Omotosho describe Ciroma for im book Just Before Dawn as di 'accidental Central Bank govnor' sake of how im take enta di position no dey clear until today.

But for Ciroma own account wey im tell Daily Trust newspaper for 2016, Major General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua give am di appointment as di governor of Central Bank afta coup happun.

Im serve as CBN govnor from July 1975 and June 1977.

Three times Minister

Born on November 20, 1934 for Potiskum, Yobe State, Mallam Adamu Ciroma serve as Minister under three presidents for Nigeria.

For 1999-2003, im serve as Minister of Finance during di first term of di Olusegun Obasanjo Presidency.

Im also bin be Minister of Trade and Industry and later Agriculture under Shehu Shagari. General Sani Abacha later draft Mallam Ciroma to serve as Minister of Agriculture.

One time Presidential Aspirant

As a politician, im bin contest for presidential election wia im lose for primaries to Shehu Shagari and Maitama Sule.

Before im die im bin be one of di founding members of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wey be di major opposition party for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Bukola Saraki among plenti others to react to di death of Mallam Ciroma.