Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fashola say make landlords start from July 6, 2018 to dey collect dia rent afta month end

Di Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola don beg landlords for Nigeria make dem stop to dey collect house rent from tenants in advance.

Starting Friday, July 6, 2018, Fashola want make landlords begin collect rent evri month end. Dis wan go mean say landlords wey dey collect one year and even two years rent in advance for Lagos no go fit do am again.

Fashola say landlords suppose dey show consider pipo wey no dey make plenty money so make dem dey collect di rent afta month end. Fashola wey be di former Governor of Lagos state tok say e no make any sense for pesin to dey pay rent in advance wen im oga no dey pay am salary in advance.

"Even me wey be minister, na month-end I dey collect my salary, no be for beginning: den you wey be my landlord dey ask me to bring my next year salary and we dey complain say corruption dey", Fashola tok.

Di mata no sweet di minister for belle at all. Im say all di developed kontris wey we dey use compare Nigeria no dey do dis kain tin.

If landlords obey dis one, e go help reduce pressure wey tenants dey face to pay house rent.