Image copyright Getty Images Image example Saraki na number three oga for Nigeria goment and e belike say im dey eye to be Presido

Supreme Court don pass judgement say senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki no get case to answer on top accuse of kwaruption and case say e no declare im property give one special court wey be Code of Conduct Tribunal.

All five judges for di panel of Supreme Court on Friday throway all corruption charge wey dey for di Code of Conduct Tribunal, against di Senate President.

Di court judgment wey Justice Centus Nweze bin deliver mean say Saraki no get case to answer for di three count charge for false declaration of asset and money laundering wey Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) carry come face am.

Oga Saraki bin dey face 18 count charge say im lie to declare im property for case Nigeria goment sama on top im head since 2015.

Di highest and final court for Nigeria na Supreme Court, so as e be so now, na only God fit say Bukola Saraki no declare im property.

For June 2017, di Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) bin troway 18 count of count of false asset declaration and money laundering wey EFCC bring against di Senate President because e no get merit.