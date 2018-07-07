Image copyright Linda Igwetu Image example Linda dey only 23-years-old wen she die

Police for Nigeria don arrest and sack one of dia officer Inspector Benjamin Peter over di kill kill of one National Youth Service Corp member, Linda Igwetu.

Di Commissioner of police for Abuja, Sadiq Bello tell tori pipo on Friday say dem don hold di officer pending wen dem go start im case for court.

Linda die on Wednesday one day before she suppose pass out from NYSC around Ceddi Plaza, for Abuja di Federal Capital Territory.

Chinenye Igwetu wey be di Linda sister, say di policeman shoot her at about 3am as she dey inside car with fellow co-workers on her way back from one hang out.

Di police man claim say im tink say di girl dey in danger dats why e shoot di car.

Image copyright Linda Igwetu Image example Linda bin don dey live wit her sister Chinenye for Abuja for one year

But di two men wey bin dey car wit Linda tok say wetin happun be say Linda stand for inside di moto, come open roof to bring her head come out. But na play she bin dey play and she no dey in any danger.

#ENDSARS No be serious mata

Oga Bello tok say Benjamin claim say Linda bin dey shout for epp no reach for am to fire im weapon.

"Police don do di necessary, we don arrest di officer wey fire di shot, and we don carry out di necessary disciplinary procedures."

"Di Force don sack am, arraign am before court and im dey wait for im trial to start."

Di CP dey assure residents and family of di victim say dem go get justice.

Im say Nigeria Police no dey tolerate any act of irresponsibility or criminal behaviour from im men, say dem dey always draw ear give dem to behave well and dey carry out dia duties in a professional way.