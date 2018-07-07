Buhari don tok ontop say Supreme Court free Bukola Saraki

Image copyright BERTRAND GUAY Image example President Buhari say, no mata di challenge, our judicial system dey work.

President Muhammadu Buhari don comot inside press statement to tok ontop say court don free Senator Bukola Saraki, im tok say no mata di challenge wey di kontri judicial system dey face, di system dey work and make dem no allow anybody to chook hand to spoil am.

"I don see many times wey pipo and differnt groups don try to spoil di judicial institution wit di mumu tinking say dat one go save dem, instead make dem go through di correct proces and try to prove say dem dey innocent. as President Buhari tok

Im still tok say "For di case of di Senate President, Bukola Saraki, I don see am go through di hard process to use di judicial process. Him do am wit patience and for di end, di highest court for di land, di Supreme Court, him no dey guilty as charged.

Skip Twitter post by @MBuhari Regardless of the challenges the Nigerian judiciary is currently facing, it is one of the cornerstones of our democracy, and no one should be allowed to undermine it. The Supreme Court has spoken, and our democracy is stronger for it. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) July 7, 2018

All of dis tok comot for inside press statement wey Garba Shehu wey be Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) release on 7 July 2018, where President Muhammadu Buhari still tok of how him sef take pass through di same judicial system "Dis na wetin me sef do for di three elections wey dem cheat me, before God make am possible for me to come di fourth time wen i run for office."

Na on friday Supreme Court pass judgement say senate president Dr. Bukola Saraki no get case to answer on top accuse of kwaruption and case of say e no declare im property give one special court wey be Code of Conduct Tribunal.