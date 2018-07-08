Image copyright Cliff Owen/istock Image example Kemi Adeosun na Nigeria finance minister

Nigeria opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP), don ask President Muhammadu Buhari to sack, investigate and arrest im Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun afta tori come out say she forge di National Youth Corp Certificate wey she dey use.

On Saturday, tori pipo Premium Times bin release report say Adeosun no do di compulsory 1 year NYSC but instead she forge exemption letter plenti years afta she graduate.

Di one year NYSC exercise dey compulsory for evri Nigerian wey graduate from university or institutions like am and wey dey less dan 30 years old.

Dem no support media player for your device Okonjo-Iweala: Oil marketers kidnap my mama

According to Premium Times, di certificate wey di minister dey carry na exemption letter wey dem issue for September 2009 because of age, even though she be 22 years old wen she graduate from di Polytechnic of East London for 1989.

Di opposition party challenge President Buhari ontop social media to prove to Nigerians say im get integrity to do di right tin.

Under Nigerian law forgery na crime, section 463 of di Criminal Code nack 3 years imprisonment ontop forgery while section 362 to 364 of di Penal Code dey handle forgery mata wit punishment of up to 14 years imprisonment wit option of fine or two of dem.

For October 2015, Nigeria lawmakers for Senate confirm di appointment of Mrs Adeosun as minister, and one of di tins wey dem go don do na to make sure say dem verify certificates.