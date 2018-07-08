Kemi Adeosun 'fake NYSC Certificate': Buhari no go tok for di mata?

Image copyright @HMKemiAdeosun Image example Kemi Adeosun become Nigeria Minister of Finace for November 2015 wit dis same certificate, according to Premium Times

Since wey one investigate report accuse Kemi Adeosun wey be Nigeria Finance Minister say na 'Oluwole' certificate she dey use, Presido Muhamadu Buhari neva open mouth tok any tin for di mata.

On Saturday, tori pipo Premium Times bin release report say Adeosun no do di compulsory 1 year NYSC but instead she forge exemption letter plenti years afta she graduate.

Now many Nigerians even want Adeosun to open mouth tok or resign, odas dey ask Buhari to sharp sharp sack di Minister wey sabi speak Queens English afta wetin tori pipo Premium Times.

Di last tin wey President Buhari write put for twitter since wey dis report land na to hail Senate President Bukola Saraki as im win case of corruption accuse for Supreme Court.

When BBC Pidgin call di President office, senior special assistant to President Buhari on media and publicity, Garba Shehu no pick call but special adviser on media and publicity Femi Adesina wey pick promise to tok to us later.

BBC try to call Adeosun to respond to di allegation but she no gree answer.

Image copyright @HMKemiAdeosun Image example For 2011, Kemi Adeosun even use dis same certificate become Finance Commissioner for Ogun State south west Nigeria, according to Premium Times

Di one year NYSC exercise dey compulsory for evri Nigerian wey graduate from university or institutions like am and wey dey less dan 30 years old.

According to Premium Times, di certificate wey di minister dey carry na exemption letter wey dem issue for September 2009 because of age, even though she be 22 years old wen she graduate from di Polytechnic of East London for 1989.

Under Nigerian law, forgery na crime, section 463 of di Criminal Code nack 3 years imprisonment ontop forgery while section 362 to 364 of di Penal Code dey handle forgery mata wit punishment of up to 14 years imprisonment wit option of fine or two of dem.

For October 2015, Nigeria lawmakers for Senate confirm di appointment of Mrs Adeosun as minister, and one of di tins wey dem go don do na to make sure say dem verify certificates.