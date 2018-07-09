Luis Enrique na new Coach of Spain
Former Barcelona and Roma coach Luis Enrique don get appointment as di tear rubber Spain manager
Enrique sign two-year contract.
Di 48-year-old former Spain midfielder go replace Fernando Hierro, wey waka comot on Sunday as coach wey bin lead di kontri world cup squad go Russia 2018.
Hierro - wey no dey return to im former work as sporting director - bin dey in charge of di team for di main time afta Julen Lopetegui chop sack a day before di World Cup start.
- Spain don sack dia coach one day before World Cup begin
- Croatia and Russia use penarity qualify for World Cup quarter final
Enrique never manage any club since im leave Nou Camp last June.
Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales say: "Di decision na wetin evribodi agree. I like im commitment and e don even reject beta jobs in order to coach Spain.