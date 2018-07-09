Luis Enrique na new Coach of Spain

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Luis Enrique manage Barcelona between 2014 and 2017 and don also coach Roma and Celta Vigo before before

Former Barcelona and Roma coach Luis Enrique don get appointment as di tear rubber Spain manager

Enrique sign two-year contract.

Di 48-year-old former Spain midfielder go replace Fernando Hierro, wey waka comot on Sunday as coach wey bin lead di kontri world cup squad go Russia 2018.

Hierro - wey no dey return to im former work as sporting director - bin dey in charge of di team for di main time afta Julen Lopetegui chop sack a day before di World Cup start.

Enrique never manage any club since im leave Nou Camp last June.

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales say: "Di decision na wetin evribodi agree. I like im commitment and e don even reject beta jobs in order to coach Spain.