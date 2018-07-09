Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first time states dey say dem no go give land for cattle ranching

Govnors of South-East states for Nigeria say dem no go give any land to take build cattle ranches for di area.

Dem say though federal goment never ask dem, say if dem finally ask, say na no go be dia answer.

For meeting wey dem do for Enugu State Goment House, govnors of Enugu (Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) and Ebonyi (Dave Umahi) show face, while those of Abia and Anambra send dia deputy go.

Imo State Govnor, Rochas Okorocha, no show face and im no send anibodi.

Wen im dey tok to tori pipo afta di meeting, Chairman of di South-East Govnors Forum, Govnor Dave Umahi, say di govnors agree say dem no go allow ranching for di zone.

"We never donate any land for South-East for ranching. We never donate any land, nobodi don ask us to donate and we no go donate", Govnor Umahi tok.

Im also add say ranching no dey approved by di South-East govnors for South-East.

As e be so, some states don agree to give land to take build ranch, and all of dem na from di north of Nigeria.

Di states include Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Nasarawa, Plateau, plus including Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Niger, Kogi and Kwara.