One day afta Nigeria Police find di deadi bodi of Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of di immediate past deputy governor for Ondo State, police say her boyfriend wey dem say be 'yahoo-yahoo' boy, kill her to use for suspected money ritual.

Abayomi Shogunle wey be head of Public Complaint Rapid Response Unit for Nigeria Police, na im tok dis one for twitter on Monday morning.

Decomposing body of an undergraduate lady found under the bed of her Yahoo-Yahoo boyfriend (Adeyemi Alao a.k.a. QS) in a suspected money ritual activity in Akure, Ondo State.

Police bin don arrest Adeyemi Alao wey be di boyfriend, afta dem see di deadi bodi for im house inside Ondo State south west Nigeria.

Tori be say e don pass three days since di family of di former deputy governor Lasisi Oluboyo don dey look for dia pikin only for dem to hia say she don die.

Na for under her boyfriend bed dem see her deadi bodi afta six days wey di bodi don dey rotten.

Khadijat na undergraduate for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.