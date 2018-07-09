Shun dey waste cash on campaign posters, UK politician to Ghanaian politicians

Image copyright Getty Images

UK politician for Conservative Party reveal say ibe shocking how Ghanaian politicians dey spend plenty cash on campaign for posters den stuff for di country.

Dr John Hayward who make dis observation for di New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2018 Delegates Conference argue say di number of posters wey he see for Koforidua chaw pass di 6000 delegates.

According to Dr Hayward ibe important say politicians go identify proper use of resources for people wey dey campaign for power.

For en solidarity message to di NPP, he talk say "Di Conservative Party learn dis bitter lesson wey we change wanna way. Make you focus your time, energy den monies on voters, no be posters."

Di NPP gather 6000 delegates from di 275 constituencies for Koforidua Technical University Park where dem elect new party officials for di next for years.