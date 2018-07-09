Nigeria Labour Congress do 'we no go gree waka' for MTN offices

Members of Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) dey do we no go gree waka for offices of MTN across Nigeria.

Pipo wey dey do di waka say na to show say dem no dey happy with di way di telecoms company dey treat dia workers.

Some of di placards wey dem cari show tins like: "South Africans no dey beta pass Nigerians. MTN mind yourself."

Di company come later post dia reaction for twitter.