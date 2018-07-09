Image copyright @FinMinNigeria Image example For 2011, Kemi Adeosun even use dis same certificate become Finance Commissioner for Ogun State south west Nigeria, according to Premium Times

Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun still neva confam or deny weda na fake certificate she use to enta goment but National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday announce say dem go investigate di mata .

Na for Saturday tori pipo Premium Times cari report come say Adeosun no di compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) afta she finish university instead she do shortcut, go forge Oluwole certificate.

Di tin don burst plenti pipo head for Nigeria, dem dey vex unto how senior goment minister shoot shot wey get serious question mark.

Di confusion wey e dey bring come dey make some Nigerians ask different kain kweshun like how goment and lawmakers dey check ministers before dem confam dem to cari go and control ministry.

Step by step waka as Kemi Adeosun appointment follow di 1999 Nigeria constitution.

For section 147(1) of di constitution na di job of oga presido to choose minister.

Na for 2015 dem nominate former banker and Ogun state finance commissioner Adeosun as minister wit support from Ogun state govnor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Afta presido don choose di person im want, im go submit di name of dat pesin to di Department of State Security, make dem check say di pesin no cari any wahala come wey fit make am no fit perform.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Presido Buhari and im tear rubber ministers for November, 2015

Na DSS go first check everitin wey dey inside di candidate C.V wey include im certificate sake of say na only pesin wey get di correct qualification fit become minister.

Afta DSS don clear di candidate, dem go return di list to oga presido and give am green light to send di list go senate.

For section 147 (2) na senate go confam oga presido choice, if dem see somtin wey dem no gree wit, senate fit block di candidate and dis go mean say oga presido go replace di pesin.

Senate go begin work quick quick to confam di candidate unto say na only 21 working days dem get under section 147(6) to check candidates and agree among diasef weda dem go allow di pesin become minister or not.

Senate go first give di list to special senate committee wey go check all di documents and CV wey di candidate submit for any kwanta. Na dia job to check weda documents na real or fake.

Wen di special committee don finish dia work, dem go submit di list give di full senate for final screening. Candidate no dey dis list mean say documents get palava.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kemi Adeosun for her swearing in ceremony as minister of finance for 2015