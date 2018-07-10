Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image example Festus Keyamo SAN

Festus Keyamo wey be tok tok pesin for President Muhmmadu Buhari 2019 re-election campaign, say di coalition wey di Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) form wit 38 oda political parties to contest di 2019 election na comedy.

According to Keyamo, na political parties wey only husband and wife dey inside join bodi wit di main opposition PDP to form new mega party.

Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), dat na di name di opposition parties togeda wit PDP choose to battle di All Progressive Congress (APC) wey be also coalition.

PDP say na im 39 Registered Political Parties sign agreement wit dem to form di new party

Keyamo tok say. ''Nobodi blind. Na four major parties wey get govnors and lawmakers, join bodi as one for 2013''.

''Dis comedy we dey see now na di work of PDP to drag 'briefcase' parties wey no mind to forget who dem be and support PDP candidate.''

Keyamo no be di only APC member or supporter to wire CUPP or/and PDP wit missile.

For internet, dem just dey comot one afta di oda to tok dia own.

Skip Twitter post by @MrAbuSidiq I can only see two parties (PDP and others) out of the 39 political parties that signed MoU to send Buhari packing in 2019. Even parties that only exists online are joining to sign MoU. 😂😂😂 — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) July 9, 2018

Abubakar Sidiq Usman, wey be up and coming young politicians for APC, tok say out of di almost 40 parties wey dey CUPP, for im eye na only PDP make sense.

Usman wey cari second for di position of National Publicity Secretary during last month APC convention for Abuja also say, ''Even parties wey na only for internet dem dey alive join CUPP''.

Skip Twitter post by @jeffphilips1 CUPP is still PDP.

Just some few inconsequential financially starved and internally displaced politicians added. — SoulJah (@jeffphilips1) July 10, 2018

No be only Usman dey see CUPP as PDP wit new cloth.

Skip Twitter post by @4eyedmonk I thought KOWA was a party with principles. The MOU it signed with PDP just shows it is like the rest, anything goes, anything to taste the lucre of power, even if it is from the devils bowl. — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) July 9, 2018

Henry Okelue wey be social media mover and shaker say im no happy as KOWA party follow or dis new mega party.

KOWA na one of di popular parties wey pipo fit recognise for di join bodi.

Meanwhile odas dey interpret di full name of CUPP.

Skip Twitter post by @Bahaushee CUPP: Corrupt Uncultured Politicians Place will remain a domain of desperate politicians looking for an escape. It's a basket of scorpions. — Abdulbaqi Jari (@Bahaushee) July 9, 2018