CUPP: APC members dey react unto tear rubber PDP coalition to hama President Buhari
Festus Keyamo wey be tok tok pesin for President Muhmmadu Buhari 2019 re-election campaign, say di coalition wey di Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) form wit 38 oda political parties to contest di 2019 election na comedy.
According to Keyamo, na political parties wey only husband and wife dey inside join bodi wit di main opposition PDP to form new mega party.
- Nigeria main opposition PDP don change name to CUPP
- Obasanjo 'Coalition of Nigeria' don launch for Abuja
Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), dat na di name di opposition parties togeda wit PDP choose to battle di All Progressive Congress (APC) wey be also coalition.
Keyamo tok say. ''Nobodi blind. Na four major parties wey get govnors and lawmakers, join bodi as one for 2013''.
''Dis comedy we dey see now na di work of PDP to drag 'briefcase' parties wey no mind to forget who dem be and support PDP candidate.''
Keyamo no be di only APC member or supporter to wire CUPP or/and PDP wit missile.
For internet, dem just dey comot one afta di oda to tok dia own.
Abubakar Sidiq Usman, wey be up and coming young politicians for APC, tok say out of di almost 40 parties wey dey CUPP, for im eye na only PDP make sense.
Usman wey cari second for di position of National Publicity Secretary during last month APC convention for Abuja also say, ''Even parties wey na only for internet dem dey alive join CUPP''.
No be only Usman dey see CUPP as PDP wit new cloth.
Henry Okelue wey be social media mover and shaker say im no happy as KOWA party follow or dis new mega party.
KOWA na one of di popular parties wey pipo fit recognise for di join bodi.
Meanwhile odas dey interpret di full name of CUPP.