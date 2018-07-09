Image copyright Getty Images Image example Beiber and Hailey begin friend eachoda afta im breakup wit Selena

Ogbonge Canadian musician wey dey melt girls hearts, Justin Beiber don engage im girlfriend Hailey Baldwin.

Di tori no too totori some fans wey dey hope say Beiber go engage im long-time girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Beiber and Gomez bin breakup but pipo think say dem go come back together afta di couple reunite last year.

Beiber and Selena bin start dia friendship afta Selena do kidney transplant. Beiber see am say im need to dey there for Selena as she dey sick.

Pictures of di two of dem togeda even spread for internet and e come make fans get high hope say dem don begin friend each-oda again.

E no dey shocking say some fans no happy as Beiber engage Baldwin, im model babe wey im begin friend afta im and Selena breakup.

67% of di Twitter users wey take dis poll dey hope say Beiber and Selena go still come back together.

Who be Hailey Baldwin?

Image copyright Hailey baldwin/instagram Image example Hailey don model for top brands like Vogue

Hailey Rhode Baldwin wey be her full name na 22 year-old model for America. She don model for top brands like Vogue, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. She don also show face for music videos and television shows.

Hailey na di pikin of US actor and producer, Stephen Baldwin. She also be di niece of top US actor, Alec Baldwin.