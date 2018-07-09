NYSC certificate: Wetin you suppose do if you no wan serve

Image copyright Twitter/@nysc_ng Image example Di idea na to post youth corpers outside dia state to learn oda culture and teach dia own too

National Youth Service Corp don tok say dem go investigate Nigeria Finance minister Kemi Adeosun on to accuse say she forge her NYSC exemption certificate,

Dis na afta di tori by Premium Times release reports say e be like say Adeosun no use 'Oluwole' certificate take become oga madam for goment inside Nigeria.

NYSC na compulsory programme for all Nigerian graduates as far as you get di B.SC, B.A or HND from schools wey NUC, NTBE or NCE don approve and accredit.

If you school for abroad you still nid to come back do am too, you go nid to submit your certificate for di Mobilization Department for Evaluation.

Although dem dey excuse some pipo from di programme, give dem exemption letter, you go nid to meet some requirements wey dey ontop NYSC website.

As dis Kemi Adeosun mata dey make plenti pipo tok, now di right tin to do if you no wan do am don become topic.

How to qualify for NYSC exemption certificate

Nigeria create di NYSC programme to rebuild di kontri afta di civil war

According to di National Youth Service Corps Decree 1993 section 2 subsection (1), wit effect from di 1st of August 1985, dem no go call you to come serve if as at di time you graduate or collect your diploma or oda professional qualification if:

You don pass 30 years old

You don serve for inside di Armed Forces or di Police Force of Nigeria for more dan 9 months

Or if you be:

Staff member of di Nigerian Security Organization

Staff member of di State Security Service

Staff member of di National Intelligence Agency

Di defence Intelligence Service

Or las las if dem don give you National Honor.

If you fall inside any of dis category, den you qualify to collect NYSC exemption letter and you no need serve.