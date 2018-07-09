Image copyright @OfficialPDPNig Image example PDP politic party say na for Musa Yar Adua Event Center in Abuja na im 39 Registered Political Parties sign agreement wit dem to form di new party.

Di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) don form join-bodi wit 38 oda political party dem for Nigeria to contest 2019 election as one party.

Nigeria main opposition announce dia new name as Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Monday.

Dis na afta dia leaders sign agreement - Memorandum of Understanding as part of dia plan to beat President Muhammadu Buhari and di All Progress Congress (APC) for di 2019 elections.

Di leader of di African Democratic Congress (ADC) wey former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo dey support, including r-APC di breakaway faction for Nigeria ruling party join oda political party leaders wey attend di meeting.

Image copyright @OfficialPDPNig Image example PDP na di main opposition party for Nigeria

Na for May dis year, Obasanjo announce say im dey enta politics again wen im Coalition for Nigeria Movement join di African Democratic Congress party (ADC) to epp change tins for goment.

Some das na Labour Party (LP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria(SDP)

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and di Chairman of di new Reformed APC, R-APC wey break out from APC Buba Galadima plus Senator Dino Melaye also join do di tok-tok.

Human Rights lawyer and co-chairman of Nigeria Intervention Movement- 3rd Force, Olisa Agbakoba bin don tell BBC Pidgin say all di Movement dem go work togeda as one big coalition wit Obasanjo and im ADC and oda parties dem wey go come out, to get one voice for di 2019 election.