Wetin make goment Radio workers dey protest for Nigeria

Image example Staff of FRCN Lagos Operations dey protest on top old equipment and bad condition for work.

Workers for Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, enta road on Monday do two hours peaceful "I no go gree" for different parts of di kontri.

Na "Black Monday" protest to tell dia management say Radio Nigeria dem no happy wit di way wey tins dey happun for organisation.

Many of di staff wear black dress say dem want management to change all di old equipment plus transmitters and poor staff welfare.

"Facilities poor, transmitter bad, no light and nepa dey disconnect dia light anyhow and dem no fit compete wit oda radio stations" Akin Eru Philips wey be staff for FRCN Lagos Operation tok.

"Staff go go assignment and dem no go pay am, you go send reporter to go bring news and im no get recorder to do work, e go use im phone."

Comrade Fabian Anawo secretary NUJ, FRCN Lagos Operations, say na Nigeria goment get FRCN and even though management dey tell dem say moni no dey, if goment serious, dem fit prepare supplementary budget to repair all dia transmitters and change dia equipment for all dia stations for di kontri.

As elections dey come di staff dey worry say dem no go fit do dia work and dem no go fit compete wit oda radio stations for Nigeria.