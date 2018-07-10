How madam take pour hot water for housegirl bodi say she sleep for sofa

Three women go coolee inside prison for Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State, south south Nigeria afta magistrate court hear how dem take dey maltreat dia house helps.

Di first woman cari hot water she mix with Cameroon pepper, take pour for di 10 year old girl wey dey stay wit am. Di second woman, cari hot water pour her 14 year old house girl say she sleep on top di sofa wey dey for parlour. For di third woman case, she cari hot knife take beat di house girl for her bum bum come put pepper for her vagina.

Afta court hear dia case dem wey di Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA) for Rivers State cari go court, magistrate say make di women remain for police hand till dem hear di case again later dis month.

Anthonia Osademe wey be di chairperson of FIDA for Rivers State, say pipo don dey more aware now about wia dem fit report mata of domestic abuse. She say dem don dey get plenti reports from concerned citizens wey dey come dia office come report or go police station go report.

She say for dis case dem, na dia neighbours and school teacher see wetin happun to di pikin dem, come go report to FIDA and police.

Madam Osademe say, "di tin dey alarming but I think pipo don dey get awareness on who dem go report to because dia pikins don dey die in silence because dem no get who go fight for dem. And na good citizens, concerns citizens na im dey report to us because dem know say dem go get justice," she tok.

She add say "dat house girl get di same right as any citizen of dis kontri. Di same right wey di madam get any pikin sef get and even more right because as na pikin".