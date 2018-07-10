Ma heart sweet me sotei as deh select me Obama scholar - Elvis Ndansi Nukam

Image example Elvis Ndansi Nukam happy sotei

Cameroonian, Elvis Ndansi Nukam, public health expert na one of de 12 uprising leaders for de whole world weh Obama Foundation Scholars programme select for de first ever class for do one year for Columbia University for New York.

"Ma heart sweet me sotei, because dis wan na life taim opportunity. Ah know say no bi any kana man fit getam, only we 12 for de whole world and we too for West Africa ma heart di sweet plenti", Elvis Ndansi Nukam tok for BBC News Pidgin.

Obama Foundation scholars na programme weh e di give young world leaders support for go school for one year for learn oda new tins dem.

Oluseun Onigbinde IT leader na anoda pesin from West Africa, young woman Zumbidzai Chisenga from South Africa and Zimbabwe, den Peter Ndayihereje from Burundi complete list for de black pipo for de programme.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example De scholars go meet former US President Barrack Obama

"De Obama Foundation scholars programme go fill we with more sabi, experience and skills for helep we for bring more change wen we kam back for we kontri and ah go get beta world view weh ah finish de programme", Elvis Ndansi tok.

'Tamfu' as deh give e title for Northwest, di give for e community through e Unite for Health Foundation weh e open'am for make poor pipo get consultation for get well.

"Plenti pipo di die for hospital no bi for sick weh e need specialist but na because of some basic tins dem weh deh lack. Na for get access for basic consultation, diagnosis and merecin and we di check de kana problem weh we no fit handle send'am fast for hospital", Elvis Ndansi tok.

Even as challenges dey for e work e di channel dem for learning opportunity and e di advice young pipo say make de work with all dia heart and gladness and success go follow.

Elvis Ndansi don bi youth president for political party, National Union for Democracy and Progress, UNDP for five years and for 2016, e bi win Obama e Mandela Fellowship for young pipo.