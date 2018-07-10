Ghana Court dey use chamber pot sake of no get toilet facility dey

Image copyright Ghana judiciary

Magistrate for Kasoa District Court reveal say she dey use chamber pot take sort en body for di court sake of di court no get washroom which she go fit use.

Di Magistrate reveal dis give Chief Justice Gloria Akuffo who dey on four-day tour for courts wey dey Greater Accra Region. She explain say di chamber pot be en only option sake of di court dey share same facility plus di Assembly which no get toilet.

After she use am during working hours when she dey deliver justice for di court, den she go empty di content so say e n go mess up en office.

Di matter shock di Chief Justice Gloria Akuffo who vex say dis dey happen to persons who for deliver justice give Ghanaians.

"I never take my eyes see chamber pot since my daughter be baby. Dis be terrible" she reveal.

Some Ghanaians express dema disappointment over di matter.

Di Chief Justice promise say dem go put up proper office give di court.