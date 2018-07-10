Image copyright Getty Images Image example Study say babies wey dem dey give solid food togeda wit break milk dey sleep for longer time

One new study say Babies wey dem dey give solid food plus breast milk from three months dey sleep beta than those wey just dey chop only breast milk.

For di study wey dem publish for Journal of the American Medical Association, wen pikin dey chop solid food early before dem reach six months e dey benefit di mama and di baby.

Di babies go dey sleep long and di mama go get beta quality of life.

Researchers from King's College, London, and St George's, University of London, survey 1,303 three-month-olds, and divided dem into two groups.

One group do only breastfeeding for six months, di oda group give dia pikin solid foods togeda wit breast milk from di age of three months.

Parents then go online to fill one questionnaires everi month until dia baby dey 12 months old, and then everi 3 months until dey reach three years old.

Di study show say pikin wey dey di group wey dey chop strong food plus breast milk: