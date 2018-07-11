Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo don show for di popular Silicon Valley for California, US to do three days wakabout. Osinbajo wan use di visit bring beta come Nigeria.
Di Vice President travel go di technology headquarters wit some young Nigerians wey be tech entrepreneurs and oga dem for di creative industry. Na just last month Osinbajo launch 50-man Advisory Group on top Technology and Creativity matta for Nigeria and na some of di pipo wey dey di group follow am go Silicon Valley.
Dis visit no be just to go do wakabout, Osinbajo say im go yan wit di tech ogas for Silicon Valley to come invest for Nigeria technology industry. Di Vice President don already meet with some tech ogas for Google and LinkedIn come still yan wit some creative ogas for Warner Bros, Disney, IMAX and 20th Century Fox.
Yesterday, we continued an interactive investment forum with institutions and individuals in Hollywood.
Creativity and talent abound in Nigeria and we are open for business. I met with reps from Universal studios, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, IMAX, Disney and a host of others pic.twitter.com/ZsWIiFq25s
At the Fireside chat with Allen Blue, Co-Founder of LinkedIn, I described the role the role of the recently inaugurated Technology and Creativity Advisory Group to drive policy in tech innovation and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/vp2O7Lm1ID