Image copyright @ProfOsinbajo Image example Osinbajo believe say technology dey create jobs for Nigeria

Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo don show for di popular Silicon Valley for California, US to do three days wakabout. Osinbajo wan use di visit bring beta come Nigeria.

Di Vice President travel go di technology headquarters wit some young Nigerians wey be tech entrepreneurs and oga dem for di creative industry. Na just last month Osinbajo launch 50-man Advisory Group on top Technology and Creativity matta for Nigeria and na some of di pipo wey dey di group follow am go Silicon Valley.

Dis visit no be just to go do wakabout, Osinbajo say im go yan wit di tech ogas for Silicon Valley to come invest for Nigeria technology industry. Di Vice President don already meet with some tech ogas for Google and LinkedIn come still yan wit some creative ogas for Warner Bros, Disney, IMAX and 20th Century Fox.

Skip Twitter post by @ProfOsinbajo Yesterday, we continued an interactive investment forum with institutions and individuals in Hollywood.



Creativity and talent abound in Nigeria and we are open for business. I met with reps from Universal studios, Warner Bros, 20th Century Fox, IMAX, Disney and a host of others pic.twitter.com/ZsWIiFq25s — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 11, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @sundarpichai Happy to welcome the Vice President of Nigeria @ProfOsinbajo to the Googleplex today - great to chat with him about the opportunities of Nigeria's digital economy pic.twitter.com/XbUBytOpx1 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 10, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @ProfOsinbajo At the Fireside chat with Allen Blue, Co-Founder of LinkedIn, I described the role the role of the recently inaugurated Technology and Creativity Advisory Group to drive policy in tech innovation and entertainment. pic.twitter.com/vp2O7Lm1ID — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 10, 2018

Osinbajo also meet wit singer Tuface, owner of Ebony Life TV Mo Abudu and visual artist Laolu Senbanjo.

Skip Twitter post 3 by @ProfOsinbajo I am glad to have been at this forum with our very own Nigerian stars and members of the Creative community. pic.twitter.com/FpwfBD9lfO — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) July 11, 2018

Dis na small informate about 10 of di young Nigerians wey dey di advisory group.

1. Shola Akinlade

Image copyright Shola Akinlade/twitter Image example Shola na di oga and founder of Paystack wey be online platform to pay and collect money from anybody, anywhere for world. Im read Computer Science for Babcock University, Nigeria.

2. Mark Essien

Image copyright Mark essien/facebook Image example Mark Essien na software developer from Akwa-Ibom State, Nigeria. Im be di founder of hotels.ng, one of di biggest website wey pipo dey use book hotels for Nigeria.

3. Anna Ekeledo

Image copyright Anna Ekeledo/twitter Image example Anna Ekeledo na di Executive Director for Afrilabs wey get technology innovation hubs for different African kontries. She go school for Covenant University, Nigeria and Leeds University Business School, UK.

4. Eloho Omame

Image copyright Eloho Omame/facebook Image example Na she be di Managing Director of Endeavor, one multinational company wey dey ginger entrepreneurship for world. Eloho get degree from London Business School. She don work wit First Bank of Nigeria and BudgIT.

5. Bosun Tijani