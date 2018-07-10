Hijab girl Amasa Firdaus don finally do call to bar

Image copyright Bashir Ahmad/Twitter Image example Seven months afta she refuse to remove her hijab, dem call Amasa Firdaus to bar.

Las las, Amasa Firdaus, di law graduate wey bin make social media catch fire for Nigeria sake of say she wear hijab go call to bar don finally become confam lawyer.

Na for 2017 dem bin reject her say she no fit wia hijab, wey be muslim dress join bodi go call to bar ceremony.

Afta special court committee torchlight di mata Firdaus on Tuesday join thousands of oda fresh lawyers collect licence to operate as lawyer, afta seven months of confusion for Nigeria Bar Association call her to bar.

For December 2017, dem bin no allow her enta hall for di call to bar ceremony sake of say she wear hijab and no gree remove am.

Even though hijab no be part of di uniform for Nigeria lawyers, Firdaus say, to remove di hijab na abuse of her human right and say hijab no affect di dress code of law school.

Islamic join bodi dem including Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs and Muslim Rights Concern bin gada give her moral support.

Dem also say, make Nigeria Bar Association check dia law again.