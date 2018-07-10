Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ronaldo na Real Madrid all time top goal scorer

Christiano Ronaldo on Tuesday join Juventus afta di Italian club agree to sign am for £105million to become one of di four most expensive football players of all time.

Di 33 year old dey start dis journey afta im don spend 9 years for Real Madrid.

"Di time don come to start new stage for my life dats why I ask di club to transfer me."

Na so Ronaldo tok.

Tori be say Ronaldo and im agent Jorge Mendes meet di Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli for Greece to discuss di final details of di deal.

Real Madrid release statement wey tok say dem don agree to transfer Ronaldo as im want and ask.

"Real Madrid go like to thank one player wey don prove say e be di best for di world and who don make am one of di most wonderful times for di history of di club."

"For Real Madrid, Christiano Ronaldo go always be one of our greatest symbol and a special reference for our next generations. Real Madrid go always be your home."

Na so Real Madrid tok.

Ronaldo join Real Madrid for £80m in July 2009 afta 6 years for Manchester United, he won 4 Champions League titles for Madrid and 2 league championships as well as 2 Spanish Cups and 3 Fifa Club World Cups.

Ronaldo become di top scorer for di history of Madrid wit 451 goals for inside 438 games. Im also win 4 Ballo d'Ors and 3 Golden boots wen e dey dia.