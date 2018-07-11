German Chancellor Angela Merkel go visit Ghana for August
Angela Merkel wey be Chancellor of Germany, go enta Ghana for one day working visit for August.
Na President Nana Akufo-Addo invite am, and she go visit wit di Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Müller.
Oga Christoph Retzlaff, wey be di German Ambassador to Ghana, na im announce am and say she go also visit Nigeria and Senegal for di same waka.
- Ghana Court dey use chamber pot sake of no toilet facility dey - Magistrate
- Two brodas convert cassava waste to electricity for Ghana
- Ghana President hammer ministers den appointees plus travel ban
Dis go be di first visit of German Chancellor to Ghana since 2004 and e go focus on economic cooperation and to promote investment and business for Ghana.
Di Ambassador say Germany dey support Ghana through development cooperation programmes as well as one collabo - "Investment and Reform Partnership" wey dem launch for December 2017.