Image copyright Getty Images Image example Angela Merkel and President Nana Akufo-Addo for Germany for February 2018

Angela Merkel wey be Chancellor of Germany, go enta Ghana for one day working visit for August.

Na President Nana Akufo-Addo invite am, and she go visit wit di Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Müller.

Oga Christoph Retzlaff, wey be di German Ambassador to Ghana, na im announce am and say she go also visit Nigeria and Senegal for di same waka.

Dis go be di first visit of German Chancellor to Ghana since 2004 and e go focus on economic cooperation and to promote investment and business for Ghana.

Di Ambassador say Germany dey support Ghana through development cooperation programmes as well as one collabo - "Investment and Reform Partnership" wey dem launch for December 2017.