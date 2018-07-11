Ghana gov't build cattle ranch to control Fulani herdsmen wahala

Image copyright Jacob Silberberg Image example Fulani herdsmen dey for most kontris for West Africa

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo reveal say en government build cattle ranch for Afram Plains which dem go try take deal plus di Fulani herdsmen challenge wey dey di country.

Di ranch which dem set up for di location which dey Eastern Region be one of di major flashpoints where nomadic herdsmen dey enter fight plus local people, especially farmers over grazing land.

"We establish di first ranch for Afram Plains, wey we choose chaw sites around di country where we go establish these ranches," President Akufo-Addo talk dis for Adaklu on Day 2 of en three-day tour of di Volta Region.

Di farmer-herder crisis which be major problem result in chaw deaths den loss of cattle for Ghana den other West African countries.

Early dis year, leaders of di Fulani Community for Ghana led by Professor Sheik Osman Bari claim say dem lose over 1500 cattle which dey amount to almost Ghc 6million.

President Akufo-Addo as part of election 2016 campaign promise say he go try deal plus di situation, di cattle ranch be en first approach to resolving di crises.