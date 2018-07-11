Image copyright @MBuhari/Twitter Image example Buhari bin dey Ekiti State on Tuesday to support Fayemi to become govnor of di state

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don accuse politicians for di kontri say dem dey blackmail am ova di recent clash between herdsmen and farmers.

Di presido tok say di politicians wan spoil im image with claim say im no tok anitin ova di kill-kill for di kontri as im be Fulani man.

Buhari wey attend All Progressives Congress (APC) rally for Kayode Fayemi to become govnor, start to tok say im go like "clear di air" on di issue of herdsmen and farmers kata-kata.

"Many politicians wit dia bad attitude don blackmail me and APC administration say I no take any action ontop di issue because I be Fulani man. Dis na cheap blackmail."

Buhari wey don signal interest to contest di 2019 presidential election still add say im dey committed to im oath of office - to protect lives of Nigerians.

"To protect lives and properties of Nigerians na my responsibility. Dis na wetin I pledge to do and I go stick to di oath of office.

"We no go ever play politics wit di welfare of di pipo of Ekiti or any other states."