Image copyright Getty Images Image example Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and FIFA presido Gianni Infantino for Russia

Croatia President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović scatter internet last week wen video show as she dey celebrate wit half-naked Croatian footballers afta dem bin don nack Russia for World Cup.

Di way Kolinda join hand wit di strong players dey dance don make plenti pipo for social media dey dream to travel to di central European kontri so dem fit continue to dey see her.

But wetin dey very surprising be say, pipo dey always mistake di 50 year old leader wit one endowed fashion model.

Plenti pipo tongue fall comot for dia mouth wen one photo drop for social media wey show Kolinda dey jolli for beach wit only bikin for 2015.

Those wey shine eyes well well go see say no be Kolinda dey inside di photo but na American model Coco Austin, wey popular sake of her full bodi and marriage to actor and rapper Ice-T.

Dem snap di photo of Coco wen she bin dey holiday wit her husband for Miami for 2009.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Coco Austin and her husband, Ice-T

Just afta Kolinda win di Croatia presidential election for 2015, Di Informer newspaper for Serbia cari fake tori say na Kolinda dey inside di photo and she dey act blue feem.

Many websites for Croatia confam say na mistake but e no stop Di Informer to continue to dey cari di fake tori.

Kolinda, wey dey speak eight languages wey include Portugese and Italian popular well well for her kontri.