Ekiti Election: 'Police slap me, come shoot me' - Govnor Ayodele Fayose

Governor Ayo Fayose claim say dem throw tear gas for im eyes.

Govnor Ayodele Fayose cry on Wednesday ontop liveTV as im accuse police say dem wan kill am because of Saturday election for Ekiti state southwest Nigeria.

Dis one dey happun three days to di day wen di state go vote for new govnor wey go replace oga Fayose.

'Police slap me, come shoot me' na wetin Governor Ayodele Fayose dey cry ontop Channels TV live feem

Tori be say today di southwest state for Nigeria dey hot on top how security full evriwia, including di goment house for Ado-Ekiti, di state capital.

Di popular govnor from di opposition Peoples Democratic Party tok sotey e begin cry for national TV wen ChannelsTV dey feem am Wednesday afternoon. E claim say police don collect order to kill am.

But Police tell BBC Pidgin say everiwhere dey calm for Ekiti state.

Dis na di hospital wey dem rush Fayose go on Wednesday afternoon.

"Notin dey happun, Ekiti state dey peaceful, Ekiti state dey ready for di upcoming governorship election, wetin we dey do na to deploy most of our men to various senatorial districts and local goment for di election."

Ontop di tori say police attack Governor Fayose, im say dem no fit confam dat one.

"Di Nigeria police dey mandated to protect di life and property of di pipo and dat na wetin we dey do" Na so Ogu tok.

BBC Yoruba reporter Adedayo Okedare wey dey ground for di state dey monitor tins tok say police and oda security men bin block front of goment house on Wednesday morning, e say dem carry gun and although nobody fit confam say dem fire gun, tear gas dey smell everiwhere.

Nigeria opposition PDP also tweet about di mata.

Govnor Ayodele Fayose dey cry ontop TV

PDP plan to campaign around town to support Professor Olusola Eleka, di PDP candidate for di election and who Governor Fayose dey support scata wen di security pipo dem show.

Tok tok pesin of PDP for Ekiti Lere Layinka tell BBC say dem shoot teargas directly for Fayose face and im dey receive treatment for goment hospital.

Layinka also say di 10,000 PDP supporters wey come for di walk don dey stranded for goment beacuse of di barricade.

Governor Fayose tweet dis picture say police barricade goment house

