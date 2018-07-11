Kylie Jenner fit become di youngest 'self-made' billionaire - Forbes Magazine

Image copyright Getty Images Image example kylie Jenner welcome her first pikin dis year

Kylie Jenner di youngest of di Kardashian-Jenner family for America dey on di road to become di 'youngest ever self-made billionaire' for di world.

Forbes magazine dey estimate say Kylie worth $900m, dis one mean say she no only be di richest for her family, but say she dust pipo like JK Rowling, Adele and her sister Kim Kardashian.

Di current holder na Mark Zuckerberg wey hold di title at di age of 23 wit $1bn.

Jenner tok about am ontop Instagram.

While $100m of Kylie money come from endorsement deals from Puma, PacSun clothing, diet teas and oda slimming products plus her appearance from 2 reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians and Life of Kylie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kylie say she start her cosmetic business for inside her mama garage

Di remaining $800m na from her Kylie Cosmetics di company wey Jenner launch 2 years ago.

Since Jenner start her company, dem don sell make-up worth of $630m, she dey also use her social media presence sell her market, she get 110 million followers for Instagram alone.

Jenner get power ontop social media sotey wen she she post say Snapchat don become boring to her, di company loss 6% of dia value wey wey be $1.3bn within one day.