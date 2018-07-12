'Cameroon army video' wia soldiers shoot women and pikin dey shock pipo

Image copyright Facebook Image example Di soldiers accuse di women say dem get connect wit Boko Haram

Pipo still dey for shock, afta one video wey dey spread for social media, show as soldiers kill two women and dia pikin wey dem cari for back.

Di video show men wey wear military uniform march di women for one dusty road, tie cloth cover dia eyes come shoot dem and dia pikin die.

Di soldiers dey speak French with Cameroonian tongue, and one pesin wey dey familiar with di area don tell BBC say dem film di video for di northern region of Mayo Tsanaga, maybe for di town of Mozogo wia regular Cameroon army get base. Cameroon military don deny am.

Di soldiers accuse di women say dem get connect wit Islamist militant group Boko Haram, wey Cameroon army dey fight for far north.

Pipo for social media tok dia mind for di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @billyb2009 Can't believe the video I've been sent by numerous contacts, this time from Northern Cameroon. Abhorrent, senseless executions of non-combatants. Enough is enough.

Words are cheap- we need international action now!

#ActaNonVerba — Billy Burton (@billyb2009) July 11, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @innocentndibali The tragedy and genocide unfolding to destroy a people in whole or in part. of Southern Cameroon must never be allowed, every African must condemn such barbaric act in strongest terms and AU and international community must move in quickly to protect defenceless citizens. — Inno Ndibali :ZIM EFF CIC (@innocentndibali) July 11, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Zaparo14103136 If this are really cameroon soldiers who did this then God my time don reach. Sign me up to fight this folks sign me up I’m ready — Zaparo🇨🇲 (@Zaparo14103136) July 12, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @rudolfnf Maybe they are still to come terms with the reality of the atrocities they have let loose on the people, we don’t need any more gruesome viral videos to let the world know #Cameroon will never be same again and #TimeIsRunningOut! before it’s too late #WeCantWashAwayBloodWithBlood — Rudolf Forka (@rudolfnf) July 12, 2018

Cameroon Army tok-tok pesin Colonel Didier Badjeck say de video na fake weh som pipo just concortam for discredit Cameroon army.

Colonel Badjeck add say deh don get way for check dis kana video weh deh concortam and di try for check all video dem.

Rights Groups don accuse Cameroon army say dem dey cari out war crimes for dia fight against Boko Haram. Last year Amnesty international accuse di army say dem torture Boko Haram suspects.