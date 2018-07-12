Health Minister turn 'health problem' to citizens, he for chop sack - Ghanaians to Akufo-Addo

Image copyright Shaul Schwarz Image example Kintampo Health Center for Ghana

Ghanaians for social media bore Health Minster Kweku Agyeman Manu after he talk say make people no visit Korle Bu Teaching Hospital plus headache den stomach upset.

"Make you no just get up den go Korle Bu," Mr Manu talk some media people Wednesday after pictures circulate for social media which show how di hospital make crowded.

According to Mr Manu "we get satellite facilities. Korle Bu saf get Polyclinic. Mamprobi get en Polyclinic, Mamobi get Polyclinic, Kaneshie get Polyclinic, Adabraka get polyclinic" so make people visit some of dem to reduce pressure on Korle Bu.

Di Minister make dis observation sake of di overcrowding of patients for Korle Bu which suppose be referral hospital, but en comments no go down well with Ghanaians who bore say how di Minister go propose such a thing.

Some Ghanaians describe say di Minister enself be health problem to di public

Others shock say how politicians go fly go abroad for treatment of minor ailments but make citizens no visit major hospitals.

People start dey demand say make President Akufo-Addo sack am